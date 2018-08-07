MN Gov. Candidate Tim Pawlenty Reaches Out to Voters in Moorhead

He met everyone at the Fryn' Pan

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Former Governor of Minnesota Tim Pawlenty stops by the Moorhead Fryn’ Pan to meet voters.

Pawlenty also went to Fergus Falls and Alexandria to find out what issues mattered the most to Minnesotans. The primaries on August 14 decides whether Pawlenty or, Hennepin County City Commissioner and GOP endorsed Jeff Johnson will represent the Republican party in the November general election. Pawlenty says he’s confident about next Tuesday’s primaries because of his past as governor from 2003-2011.

“My record as governor has been one of keeping a lid on lowering taxes trying to keep government spending low, having market-based rather than government-based healthcare reforms, cracking down on illegal immigration, putting work requirements into welfare. I think those are most things Minnesota would find favorable,” Pawlenty said.

He is one of 10 candidates for governor on the primary ballot.