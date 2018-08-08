Deputy Resigns After Two Large Drug Busts Were Dismissed

Matt Thom's resignation letter indicated he was quitting for personal reasons

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. — A Stutsman County Sheriff’s deputy who made arrests in two large drug busts that were dismissed has resigned.

The sheriff says Matt Thom’s resignation letter indicated he was quitting for personal reasons and that he was looking for employment outside of law enforcement.

The sergeant had been with the department for nearly six years.

The drug busts in December and January on I-94 resulted in four arrests and the seizure of nearly 700 pounds of marijuana.

Last week, the state’s attorney decided to drop charges at the request of the sheriff’s office after determining that there were issues with one of the cases.

Last month, a judge dropped charges in another case ruling evidence in the bust was inadmissible.