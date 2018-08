West Fargo Mother Accused of Drowning Newborn Pleads Not Guilty

Ginny Lubitz entered pleas of not guilty to murder and attempted murder

FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo woman accused of drowning her newborn child has pleaded not guilty.

During a Cass County District Court hearing, 36-year-old Ginny Lubitz entered pleas of not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Court documents say Lubitz placed her newborn child face down in about an inch of water in her bathtub to cause his death on May 5th.

Her bail is set at $500,000 and her next court appearance is set for October.