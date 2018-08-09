Man Found Dead After Crashing Car Is Identified

50-year-old Dale Tenderholt of Barnesville was an engineer for BNSF

DILWORTH, Minn. — Police have released the name of a man who was found dead in his car after crashing near Dilworth.

He was 50-year-old Dale Tenderholt of Barnesville.

Tenderholt was found in his car near railroad property after crashing around 1:30 in the morning on Tuesday.

The police chief says Tenderholt may have had a medical issue.

He was an engineer for BNSF.

The body was sent to the medical examiner in St. Paul to determine the cause of death.