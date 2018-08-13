Missing Person: UND Looking For Public’s Assistance

GRAND FORKS, ND — The University of North Dakota Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old male.
Michael Allen is described as a Caucasian male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds.
Allen has brown hair, brown eyes and has a full beard.
Police and family have not been able to make contact with him and are concerned about his well-being.
Allen may be driving a red 2014 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Y938688.
The investigation is still active and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the University of North Dakota Police Department by email at und.police@und.edu, through social media direct messaging, or by phone at 701-777-3491.
