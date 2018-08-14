Parents Lose Their Only Child After Freak Swing Set Accident

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — Police in Zumbrota, Minnesota are investigating after a swing set collapsed, killing a 4-year-old child Monday morning.

Officer Gary Schroeder said it was the most painful call he’s responded to in his 19-year career.

“I have no way to explain why or how such a terrible thing would happen to anybody’s family, let alone theirs,” said Schroeder.

First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene, but the child did not survive.

According to authorities, the swing set is made of “green treated,” or pressure treated wood, meant to sustain the elements.

However, the swing set was still in the process of being built. As a result, the parents, who weren’t home at the time, lost their only child.