Folkway’s Night Bazaar Kicks Off for the Third Time this Season

It's a chance to experience local food, art, and performances in the heart of downtown Fargo

Broadway Garage kicked off the third Folkway’s Night Bazaar of the season.

It’s in the garage space that is used for the Red River Market.

The event features food vendors like Scoop and Dough, Texas X BBQ, and The Dogfather Mobile Eatery.

You can enjoy watching aerial acrobatics and live art demonstrations.

There’s also a space to make your own jewelry.

“We hope to bring some joy into people’s lives,” Folkway’s Night Bazaar co-founder Joe Burgum said. “Our main focus is how do we build community, how do we bring people together, and how do we show a little bit of joy. Our team spends a lot of time working hard to put on these community events and we’re grateful when people decide to come and spend their time and money at these events.”

Folkway’s Night Bazaar took place from 5pm until 9pm at the Broadway Garage.