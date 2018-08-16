Medical Marijuana Coming To Fargo And Bismarck First

WASHINGTON - North Dakota families travel to Washington, D.C. to urge Senators John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp to protect the Affordable Care Act. Melissa Schroeder maxes out on her health insurance every year.…
BISMARCK, N.D. -- Medical marijuana should be available by the end of the year in Fargo and Bismarck. That is the goal of the North Dakota Health Department. Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl says dispensaries in Fargo and Bismarck…
FARGO, N.D. -- President Donald Trump has nominated former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley to serve as the U.S. Attorney for North Dakota. It's a role Wrigley served in from 2001 to 2009 before serving as lieutenant governor with Gov. Jack…