President Trump Nominates Drew Wrigley As U.S. Attorney for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — President Donald Trump has nominated former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley to serve as the U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.

It’s a role Wrigley served in from 2001 to 2009 before serving as lieutenant governor with Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

Wrigley’s highest profile case was the 2003 murder of UND student Dru Sjodin of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

The 2006 trial resulted in a death penalty conviction for Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.

His case is still in the appeals process.

Senator John Hoeven says he looks forward to moving Wrigley’s nomination through the Senate as quickly as possible.

Christopher Myers has served as acting and interim U.S. Attorney since March of 2015.