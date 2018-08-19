Hair Care 101 with UND Football

Ryan Tobin, Luke Fiedler sport luscious locks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football has been hard at work these last few weeks prepping for the 2018 season. The Fighting Hawks are looking to turn a new leaf after finished 3-8 in 2017.

Some players, however, aren’t only spending their time on the practice field. There are also plenty of hours being spent on hair care.

Offensive lineman Ryan Tobin and tight end Luke Fiedler give us an inside look at their daily hair care routines.