Former Beauty Queen Accuses Miss America Of Losing Scholarship Money

Miss America Cara Mund says her treatment with the organization fits the definition of quote "workplace bullying"
TJ Nelson,
Gretchen Carlson & Cara Mund

Gretchen Carlson, the head of the Miss America pageant, is fighting back against claims made by the reigning Miss America, North Dakota’s own Cara Mund.

Last week, Mund accused Carlson and the Miss America organization of bullying and silencing her – through specified talking points in interviews and blame for a loss of sponsorships.

But on Sunday, Carlson said she has never bullied or silenced her, but has taken many steps to make Mund’s experience a good one.

Carlson went on to say Mund’s allegations resulted in the loss of $75,000 in scholarships.

This year’s Miss America competition will be broadcast live September ninth.

 

