Hockey Pioneer, Former Roseau Mayor And Businessman Passes Away

Bernie Burggraf, who suffered from dementia, had been in an assisted living center in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A pioneer in the hockey world and original host of “Face Off” on 740 The FAN has died.

He was a long-time businessman in Roseau, Minnesota where he established a grocery store, sporting goods store and Burggraf’s Menswear until his retirement in 1999.

He served as a city councilman and mayor of Roseau.

Burggraf was deeply involved in the growth of hockey in Roseau and across the region.

He was 88.