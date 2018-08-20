Hockey Pioneer, Former Roseau Mayor And Businessman Passes Away

Bernie Burggraf, who suffered from dementia, had been in an assisted living center in West Fargo
TJ Nelson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A pioneer in the hockey world and original host of “Face Off” on 740 The FAN has died.

Bernie Burggraf, who suffered from dementia, had been in an assisted living center in West Fargo.

He was a long-time businessman in Roseau, Minnesota where he established a grocery store, sporting goods store and Burggraf’s Menswear until his retirement in 1999.

He served as a city councilman and mayor of Roseau.

Burggraf was deeply involved in the growth of hockey in Roseau and across the region.

He was 88.

Related Post

Grateful Cratefulls Now Open to Inspire Smiles
Fargo Davies, West Fargo Volleyball Teams Play for...
Wahpeton Mayor Resigns
West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Resigning...

You Might Like

Special Assessment Task Force Filled With 13 Members

FARGO, N.D. -- Thirteen people have been named to Fargo's newly formed Special Assessment Task force. City Commissioners voted unanimously to set up the committee last month to review, study, and recommend "innovative" financing options to pay for city infrastructure.…