North Dakota CPA Firm Lands On Inc. 500 List

Inc.'s list features the nation's fastest-growing private companies

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota based CPA firm has been included on Inc. magazine’s ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies.

Haga Kommer is No. 333 on the 37th annual Inc. 500.

The company has offices in Fargo, Bismarck, Mandan and Arthur, North Dakota and is one of the largest single owner CPA firms in the country.

Previous honorees have included Microsoft, Pandora, Yelp and many other well-known companies.

You can read the entire Inc. 500 list in the September issue of the magazine which is out now.