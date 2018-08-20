North Dakota CPA Firm Lands On Inc. 500 List

TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota based CPA firm has been included on Inc. magazine’s ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies.

Haga Kommer is No. 333 on the 37th annual Inc. 500.

The company has offices in Fargo, Bismarck, Mandan and Arthur, North Dakota and is one of the largest single owner CPA firms in the country.

Inc.’s list features the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Previous honorees have included Microsoft, Pandora, Yelp and many other well-known companies.

You can read the entire Inc. 500 list in the September issue of the magazine which is out now.

You Might Like

Special Assessment Task Force Filled With 13 Members

FARGO, N.D. -- Thirteen people have been named to Fargo's newly formed Special Assessment Task force. City Commissioners voted unanimously to set up the committee last month to review, study, and recommend "innovative" financing options to pay for city infrastructure.…