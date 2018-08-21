No Animals Will Be Sacrificed During “Super Eid” At U.S. Bank Stadium

The Islamic holy day known as the "festival of the sacrifice" celebrates the prophet Abraham

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Muslims across the Twin Cities are celebrating one of their biggest holidays: the prayer service known as Eid.

Dozens of Islamic centers have joined together to hold prayers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

They are calling it “Super Eid” and more than 20,000 people are expected to attend.

The Islamic holy day known as the “festival of the sacrifice” celebrates the prophet Abraham, as he is called in the Christian and Jewish faiths.

There had been a rumor circulating online that the festival would feature the slaughter of animals.

But a spokeswoman for the stadium says that isn’t true and that no animal sacrifice will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota is home to the nation’s largest Somali community, roughly 57,000, many who live in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and are Muslim.