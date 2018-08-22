Autistic Moorhead Boy’s Bike Stolen

His aunt, Sarah Peterson, says Brandon is autistic and depends on his three-wheeled bike.

MOORHEAD, MN — 16-year-old Brandon Hilde wants his bike back and his family is hoping you can help.

Last weekend, it was stolen from the yard of his parent’s home in north Moorhead.

A police report on the theft was filed and there are people looking for it but so far, no luck.

Peterson says the three bike is light blue with a rear basket. “We’re trying to get it back for him, that’s all what we’re trying to do here,” said Peterson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department.