Cobbers Gather for Annual Corn Feed at Concordia College

The tradition has been happening since 1974

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Cobbers unite for a well–loved tradition that at Concordia College: the annual Corn Feed.

It’s been around since 1974; students, alumni, and the Concordia community gather to eat corn—lots and lots of it. This year, 3,800 ears of corn were shucked.

“Concordia’s all about tradition. The corn feed is a big tradition. Incoming Cobbers, just know, you’re going to come into a lot of traditions, and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Mitch Gullickson, a member of the Corn Feed Crew, said.

A lot at Concordia certainly revolves around corn.

“Our mascot is an ear of corn, so it’s fun to get around our mascot,” Emma Gjesdahl, the Corn Feed coordinator, said.

“It was a joke that was set on us by a neighboring school when we were first founded and just adapted it… There’s a lot of corn puns and corn things that happen on this campus…. It’s a very corny place,” Eric Johnson, alumni director at Concordia, said.

“We just like eating corn. It tastes good, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it. It’s just a part of our culture here in the Midwest. Everywhere you go you see corn fields. So it’s good to eat it,” Gullickson said.

Cobber corn feeds extend beyond the Midwest. Concordia hosts about two dozen of them across the country and even one as far as Tokyo.

“We just hope to see a lot of happy Cobbers,” Gjesdahl said.

Even though it may be a little weird that people are technically eating their mascot, the corn is still a part of the tradition.

“I guess as Upper Midwest Scandinavians, we’re filled with ironic things like that. We call ourselves this corny thing and then we eat the corn as well. It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t work if you’re the bison,” Johnson said.

All the corn was free, and there were also burgers and hot dogs for sale.