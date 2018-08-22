Former Teacher Expected To Plead Guilty To Sex Related Charges

37-year-old Shannon Moser of Moorhead faces eight felonies that include sexual imposition, sexual assault, luring minors by computer and using a minor in a sexual performance.
Joe Radske,

FARGO (KFGO) – A former West Fargo middle school teacher who faces a number of sexual misconduct charges is expected to plead guilty to at least some of the charges next week.

The number of possible victims was recently expanded from two to six.

Moser resigned from Liberty Middle School following her arrest.

One 16-year-old boy told police that she shared nude Snapchat images with him and they had sex in a van.

Moser, who remains in the Cass County Jail, is scheduled for a change of plea hearing Monday afternoon.

