Two Injured In Early Morning Stabbing In Hawley

Police Chief Joe Backlund says two people were stabbed and a suspect is in jail.

HAWLEY, MINN. (KFGO) – Hawley police are investigating a violent assault just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at Riverview Estates mobile home court.

Officers who responded found a 38-year old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen at a trailer.

44-year old woman who had been at the trailer was found about a block away, with a hand wound.

Both were taken to Sanford Medical Center.

The man was airlifted to Fargo, the woman was transported by ambulance.

Their conditions are not available.

Backlund says the suspect, 50-year old Justin Wilcox, fled the scene in a vehicle which was spotted on a rural road near Barnesville and stopped by police.

Wilcox was arrested without incident and is being held in the Clay County Jail, awaiting formal charges.

The vicitm’s and the suspect are all from Hawley.