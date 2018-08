Fargo Man Hurt In Motorcycle Crash, Charged With DUI

The crash happened around 8 o'clock on Saturday evening, north of Amenia

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — A Fargo man was severely hurt in a motorcycle crash in rural Cass County.

According to the highway patrol, 37-year-old Steven Lauinger lost control of his motorcycle on Highway 18 and was thrown.

Lauinger suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to Sanford in Fargo.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The patrol says Lauinger has been charged with drunk driving.

