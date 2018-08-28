Lyft Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Passenger

Corey Wickman of Mandan, who also goes by Corey Wickham, is charged with gross sexual imposition by force
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting a woman using the service in Mandan.

39-year-old Corey Wickman of Mandan, who also goes by Corey Wickham, is charged with assaulting a woman he picked up at Lonesome Dove bar early Saturday.

The woman told police Wickman stopped her from opening the car door when they arrived at her home in Bismarck and assaulted her.

He is charged with gross sexual imposition by force and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Lyft said in a statement that it has reached out to the passenger to extend support and assistance.

It has banned Wickman.

Dilworth Police Identify Leads In Severe Beating Case

DILWORTH, Minn. -- Two people of interest have been identified in connection with the severe beating of a man earlier this month. Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe says an officer spoke with a man and woman who match the description…

