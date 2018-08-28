West Fargo Public Schools Surpasses More Than 11,000 Students in District

The district added 446 students in grades one through 12 this year

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools sets another enrollment record.

11,081 students are registered for the 2018–2019 school year.

That figure includes a record–breaking 1,013 kindergartners registered for the year.

It is the first time in history that West Fargo has had an enrollment of more than 11,000 students.

The first day of classes was today for first through twelfth grade.

Kindergarten begins on Thursday.

The district has seen incredible growth since 1993 when around 47–hundred students were enrolled.

West Fargo is the third largest school district in the state behind Fargo and the number one ranked Bismarck.