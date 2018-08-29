Crews Work to Restore Cable Service in Fosston

The Verizon cell tower and satellite dishes were damaged by Sunday's storm

FOSSTON, Minn. — People in Fosston are still cleaning up after the tornado on Sunday night.

Its Verizon cell tower and satellite dishes were damaged by the storm. The structures are being repaired, but there are still several channels people can’t get.

A temporary Verizon tower was put up so people would still have service.

City officials say it could be two weeks before everything is up and running again.

“It’s been a long few days getting things back up and running. We still can’t get everything up, waiting on parts, probably be Monday, Tuesday before everything arrives,” James London, who works with cable TV in Fosston, said.

The tornado was classified as an EF-1, which means winds were at roughly 100 mph.