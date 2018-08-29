Fargo Woman Bringing American Mothers Chapter to the Metro

This will be the only chapter in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Of the four jobs Emily Brooks has, only one is what she calls her greatest achievement.

“No matter what, Oh, God I can’t even say it. No matter what I do with my life, the most important thing I will ever do is raise my children,” Brooks said.

Not long ago, Brooks’ mother earned North Dakota Mother of the Year from American Mothers, a national organization established in the early 1930’s with a mission to help support dependent mothers and needy children.

This time around, Brooks has earned the title.

“With both of us being honored with that award, it’s something really special that we share together,” Brooks said. “I was able to write a letter of recommendation for her and what her achievements were so that was really a special moment for me and then she was able to do that for me as well.”

She’s living up to the role by starting a local chapter of American Mothers, which now focuses on helping all mothers and children.

Brooks first learned about the organization when she went to a convention and it instantly impressed her seeing what women all over the country were doing for their communities.

It’s why she says it’s time to have an organization in North Dakota where mothers can help support one another as well.

“So many of these moms have started nonprofits for needs they saw arise in their communities that weren’t being assisted,” Brooks said. “Holy moly, there are some people that are really go-getters and just knowing that if they’re out there doing some impactful work life that, anybody can.”

Brooks says having the chapter right here in Fargo will help many women she knows fulfill a passion they have for giving back to the community that gives them so much.

“Sometimes we don’t necessarily have a vision of how we’re going to do that. I know that when we join together and support each other, we can do more than just individually,” Brooks said.

Chapter requirements include having at least 15 members, committing to at least two meetings a year and an annual service project of the group’s choice.

If you would like to learn more, contact Emily Brooks at emilybrooks27@hotmail.com.