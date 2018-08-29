LIVE: Boy Scouts of America Becoming More Inclusive

Girls And Kindergartners Welcomed To Scouts For The First Time

Kevin Mehrer, District Director for the Northern Light Council of the Boy Scouts of America joins Adam to talk about some big changes in local scouting.

Starting this fall, girls will be able to join Boy Scouts for the first time.

Elementary school-aged girls will form their own dens, but meet with male Cub Scouts twice a month.

Older girls will have their own separate scouting troops with Boy Scouts starting in 2019.

Due to the change, the scout program will change its name from “Boy Scouts” to “Scouting BSA”.

Also this fall, kindergartners will be able to join Cub Scouts. They will be part of the new den level, “Lions”.

If you’re interested in getting your kids involved with scouts you can call Kevin Mehrer at (701)-293-5011 or visit www.beascout.org.