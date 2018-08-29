UND Volleyball Looks to Build Young Talent’s Experience

The squad of 18 has 12 underclassmen on the 2018 roster

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —UND volleyball will welcome its nine new freshman to the Betty with the home opener set for Thursday.

The squad of 18 has 12 underclassmen on the roster. They had their first taste of collegiate play this past weekend, going 1-3 in their first four contests. Despite the young talent, head coach Mark Pryor plans to keep throwing them into the fire to help them learn early on.

“The experience level that’s what’s really going to be a little lacking,” Pryor said. “The sad thing is the only way to get experience is to throw those kids out there and say ‘hey, figure it out, best of luck. We’re going to try to coach you up as much we can.’ Experience is kind of tough because you learn your lesson, but sometimes you learn it a little later on.”

UND will face Eastern Washington at noon on Thursday.