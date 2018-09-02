Former Bison Chris Board Makes Ravens NFL Roster

The rookie linebacker led the NFL through the preseason games with 30 stops

BALTIMORE, M.D. — Roughly 1,184 players were cut from NFL rosters Saturday. Each team had to dwindle down their 90-Man preseason rosters to just 53.

Former Bison Chris Board is one of the lucky ones to make the final cut. He’s flying high after cracking the Baltimore Ravens’ roster.

The rookie linebacker was the NFL’s leading tackler through the preseason games with 30 stops. He also had a fumble recovery and 2 sacks.

Board is one of three undrafted free agents to earn a spot with Baltimore. The franchise has kept at least one undrafted free agent for 15 straight years.

Board will suit up in the Ravens’ season opener against Buffalo next Sunday.