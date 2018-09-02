Steam Threshers Reunion Memorializes Rollag Community Member

ROLLAG, Minn. — This year’s Steam Threshers Reunion is about much more than these two women re-navigating history. It’s also about remembering a beloved member of Rollag.

Carol Engen passed away from a heart attack in February. Her family and friends are carrying on her memory with a bench built entirely by volunteers. It sits at the reunion grounds. They held a memorial to talk about some of their favorite memories with Engen. Some say it was the simple things she did that they will miss the most.

“She was always happy and cheerful. So you couldn’t leave there in a down mood. That’s why I’m glad to see this memorial bench for her and hopefully some of that rubs off on the people that sit on it,” said Tom Hall, Carol’s friend.

Engen worked at the administration building on the reunion grounds for 35 years.