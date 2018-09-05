First Measles Case In North Dakota Since 2011

The measles case was reported Tuesday in a person in Burleigh County
TJ Nelson,

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. — North Dakota has its first measles case in seven years.

Health Department officials say the case was reported Tuesday in a person in Burleigh County.

They did not reveal the person’s gender or age but say they likely contracted the disease out of state.

That person has since recovered but went to numerous spots in the Bismarck area while contagious.

The Health Department is notifying people who were exposed.

Measles can lead to hospitalization and even death.

It’s the first measles case in North Dakota since 2011, when there was a case in Cass County.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Armed robbery foiled when employee tells suspect t...
Memorial Day: Veterans Memorial Bridge Hosts Cerem...
Grand Forks Man Killed in Rollover Crash Near Hill...
North Dakota Tribes Asking for Help Fighting Addic...

You Might Like

Donald Trump, Jr. To Follow His Dad And Appear In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- Donald Trump, Jr. is coming to Fargo. He will talk about "Unleashing America's Economy " during the North Dakota Petroleum Council's annual meeting. Trump, Jr. is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25 at…

First Measles Case In North Dakota Since 2011

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. -- North Dakota has its first measles case in seven years. Health Department officials say the case was reported Tuesday in a person in Burleigh County. They did not reveal the person's gender or age but say…