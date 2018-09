Jamestown Police Release Photo of Gas Station Robbery Suspect

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Police in Jamestown are investigating a reported armed robbery at a convenience store.

They released this image of the suspect.

It appears to be a white male wearing a blue sweatshirt.

A clerk at SuperPumper says the man entered the store about 12:30 a.m. and showed a weapon.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk wasn’t hurt.

A pickup was seen leaving the store at the time of the robbery, but it’s not known if it’s connected.