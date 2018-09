Traffic Stop Leads To Drugs And Lands One Woman Behind Bars

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A Fergus Falls woman is facing felony drug charges.

37-year-old Penny Kantrud was stopped and arrested on Highway 59 north of the Grant-Otter Tail County line.

A K9 alerted the officer to the presence of drugs.

A pound of meth, a half-pound of marijuana and a large amount of cash were found.

The state patrol, West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.