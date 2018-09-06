Bridge Bash Expands and Keeps Bringing Students and Community Members Back Each Year

Greater Moorhead Days are connecting students to the community, and what better way to do that than with food, games, and live music?

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The city of Moorhead is welcoming college students back to the area but what keeps them coming back each year?

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen caught up with some Concordia seniors who say events like the Bridge Bash make Moorhead feel like home.

Greater Moorhead Days are connecting students to the community, and what better way to do that than with food, games, and live music?

“What a great way for everybody to unite,” said Sheri Larson, with the Moorhead Business Association.

“Moorhead has really become a home to me because of those factors and just knowing that there are things that I am able to do here that I might not have been able to do back home where I am from,” said Christina Prince, a senior at Concordia College.

As seniors at Concordia, Christina and Katie see the effort local business make to create memorable college years.

“It also just makes it seem more like home too that we’re not just an isolated college town there are these other people and businesses around here that support us as well,” said Katie Spangrud, a senior at Concordia College.

Although the Bridge Bash comes back to the 1st avenue north Bridge year after year, the 2018 organizers asked students what they would like to see.

“They wanted particular people here and that’s what I was striving for,” Larson said.

And the vendors seem to be right on point.

“I like the free stuff especially as a college student like I was just shoving a cookie in my face like two seconds ago,” Christina said.

You can play bags. From the quarterback toss to snacking on a childhood treat, this family friendly event is for everyone.

Many people don’t realize what Moorhead has to other.

“If you’re new to the area and you don’t know what’s here in Moorhead, there’s a lot of stuff in Moorhead and Fargo and it’s nice to just see what’s out there and experience a lot of different things,” Christina said.

As plans for the future continue, organizers are hoping to create a bigger and better bash.

“I think we can just expand this thing, we can get more vendors in we can get more students here”

The Bridge Bash brought in 31 vendors this year which is five more than last year.