President Trump Urges Fargo Fundraiser Crowd to Vote Rep. Cramer For Senate

FARGO, N.D. – In his speech at the Delta by Marriott, the president touched on everything from coal, social security and border security.

He urged the crowd to support Congressman Kevin Cramer in his campaign against Senator Heidi Heitkamp to help his policies get passed in the Senate.

“You put Kevin Cramer into that position and you’re gonna see things happen that you’ll never see with Heidi. You’re just never going to see it with Heidi. So, I’ll say very respectfully, what the hell do you have to lose?” Trump said.

The President didn’t talk about the New York Times op-ed where an administration official said they are resisting his policies. However, Trump did touch on a book by the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward which paints Trump in a bad light.

“We’re not going to be the protector of the world and lose a fortune and have our taxpayers paying while these other countries are living very beautifully thanks to us. And, by the way, then this idiot Woodward who wrote this book, which is all fiction, said that I said something like that, but put it in a crude manner. The quotes were wrong. All these.. John Kelly, General Mattis, they were all writing I never said that. It’s fiction,” Trump said.