Website Lists World War One Centennial Events In North Dakota

1,300 North Dakotans died in the war, names will be read aloud

BISMARCK, N.D. — Events are being planned across North Dakota as the centennial of the end of World War One approaches.

Darrell Dorgan is heading up the committee.

He wants to know about the community events already being planned so they can be included on a website.

The committee also is asking county veterans services officers and local veterans organizations to read the names of the more than 1,300 North Dakotans who died.

The names will be read from the steps of county courthouses or other public places on November 11.

Find a link to the website here.