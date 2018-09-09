Women’s Soccer: MSUM Blanked by Northern State in NSIC Opener

MOORHEAD, Minn. — (MSUM Athletics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s soccer team fell short to Northern State, 1-0 in its Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener Sunday in Moorhead.

MSUM is now 0-3 and 0-1 in the league while Northern State improves to 3-1and 1-0 in the NSIC.

Sophomore midfielder Carly Jo Gamrath led the Dragons with three shots and two shots on goal. Freshman defender Kaylee Parsons added two shots and one shot on goal, while five MSUM players recorded one shot.

Northern State’s Emily Reiten scored at the 69:23 mark to give the Wolves the advantage as the Dragons were unable to get the tying goal past Northern’s Jessica Otto.

Freshman goalkeeper Kayleigh Sedlacek had seven saves for the Dragons.

MSUM will face Minot State at home on Friday at 3 p.m.