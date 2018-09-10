Central Cass’s Knutson Reels in High School Play of the Week

Knutson made a catch to set the Squirrels up with a first-and-goal late in the first half

CASSELTON, N.D. — Jonah Lietz made a perfect through, and Braeden Knutson reeled it in with his outstretched arms for Central Cass to earn the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

The play set the Squirrels up with a first-and-goal with just seconds left in the first half. They were able to finish the drive with a touchdown and eventually won the game.

Congratulations to them for winning the High School Play of the Week.