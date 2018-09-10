Historic Building Destroyed By Fire In Pingree, ND

The cause has not been determined however local resident Troy Thomas says he smelled smoke, went outside to check it and saw smoke coming from the roof of the building and believes the cause may have been faulty wiring.

PINGREE, NORTH DAKOTA (KFGO) – Fire destroyed the nearly 90 year old community center in Pingree, North Dakota Sunday evening.

Thomas had been in the building earlier, turned on the lights and thought he could smell smoke.

The building had been the school gymnasium and later was used at the community center.

Pingree is about 20 miles northwest of Jamestown.