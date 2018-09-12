Grand Forks Air Force Base Investigating Death of Airman

A news release from the base says Airman First Class Christian Clark, a native of Monroe, Georgia, was found dead Sept. 6th.
A news release from the base says Airman First Class Christian Clark, a native of Monroe, Georgia, was found dead Sept. 6th. Clark was a high-frequency global communications system operations technician.

Clark joined the Air Force in January 2016, and had been at the Grand Forks base since June of that year.

In a statement, Lieutenant Jonathan Guerrero, the 319th Communications squadron commander, said, “there is a great deal of sadness left by Christian’s passing due to the many lives he touched.”

The release says the cause of Clark’s death is under investigation, but does not give any further details.

