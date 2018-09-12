Metallica Donates $10,000 to Great Plains Food Bank

They were at the Alerus Center on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Metallica did a lot more than sing and rock the Alerus Center in Grand Forks this past weekend.

The band also donated $10,000 to Great Plains Food Bank.

Metallica is stopping at 33 cities on their “WorldWired” tour.

They will donate to one food bank at each stop in conjunction with their All Within My Hands Foundation.

Metallica also gave Great Plains Food Bank two sets of concert tickets to raffle off to employees and volunteers.

“They through their foundation have really taken an active role in hunger relief. I think just the donation is one thing but the exposure that came with this whole involvement is really outstanding,” said Jared Slinde, with Great Plains Food Bank.

Metallica’s donation to the food bank is enough for 30,000 meals.