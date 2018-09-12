Moorhead’s Anne Carlsen Center is Minnesota’s First

There are seven in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota has its very first Anne Carlson Center.

The center is a non–profit providing services to those with developmental disabilities.

It specializes in a number of therapies for kids with disabilities from speech and language therapy to occupational and mental health services.

Even though the Moorhead location is brand new, their phones are already ringing off the hook.

“We’re in one of those occupations that would be great if we didn’t need to provide the services that we do but we’re very happy that we have a really great team of individuals to work with to provide a broad array to children and families who are having challenges,” said Barb Stanton, mental health therapist at Anne Carlsen Center.

North Dakota has seven Anne Carlsen centers.

Now that one has opened in Minnesota, the organization hopes to eventually open the first one in South Dakota.