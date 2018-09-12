Murder Charge Dropped Against Elderly Fargo Man Who Shot His Wife

85-year-old Louis Averson and his wife, 85-year-old Ila, were both in poor health when they made a suicide pact
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — A murder charge is dropped against an elderly Fargo man who shot his wife to death in June.

85-year-old Louis Averson and his wife, 85-year-old Ila, were both in poor health when they made a suicide pact.

They allegedly tried to kill themselves by keeping their car running in the garage before Louis shot his wife in the chest and turned the gun on himself, but he survived.

It was determined during his treatment at the hospital that he lacked the capacity to make decisions about his medical care and is unlikely to regain such capacity.

He was civilly committed to the North Dakota State Hospital for treatment.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Prairie Roots Food Co-Op Combines Refreshment, Fit...
RDO Equipment Hosts Fourth Annual “Day of Pl...
Bison Turf Owner Gets Permit to Begin Nearly Milli...
Minnesota Mom Fighting to Change Law that Set Her ...

You Might Like

Man Dies After Labor Day Crash In LaMoure County

JUD, N.D. -- An elderly man from Kulm has died of injuries suffered last week in a crash in LaMoure County. North Dakota Highway Patrol says 89-year-old Albert Oberlander died Monday of injuries he received on Labor Day. Oberlander's minivan left…

George W. Bush To Headline Kevin Cramer Fundraiser In Texas

Former President George W. Bush is raising money for Kevin Cramer's Senate bid. Cramer says Bush will headline Cramer's September 19 fundraising event in Fort Worth, Texas. Cramer says it's being hosted by executives at Texas-based oilfield service companies that…