UND Expects a Dominant Defense from Sam Houston State

The BearKats advanced to the semifinals in five of the last seven seasons

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —North Dakota had its hands full last Saturday. The unit played in front of 70,000 fans against one of the best teams in the FBS.

This week…. It’s not getting any easier.

UND visits a premier FCS team in Sam Houston State. The BearKats are consistently in the mix to win a national title. They’ve advanced to the semifinals in five of the last seven seasons, including a pair of title-game berths in 2011 and 2012.

The 4th ranked BearKats are best known for their tough offense, but UND head coach Bubba Schweigert isn’t downplaying their defensive abilities.

“We need to find a way to control the football,” Schweigert said. “They’re big and physical up front. This is a team that’s athletic in the secondary. They play a lot of man-to-man coverage, so its 1-on-1 match ups again and they’re talented. This is the 4th ranked team in the country for a reason. They’re very talented and haven’t lost at home for 21 straight games.”

UND will have the chance to break that streak this Saturday at 6:00 p.m.