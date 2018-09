MSUM Welcomes New U.S. Citizens with Naturalization Ceremony

MOORHEAD, MN–MSUM is taking the time to welcome new U.S. citizens.

Over 100 new U.S. citizens from 34 different countries were naturalized at MSUM’s Naturalization Ceremony.

Individuals were asked to stand as their home countries were called.

The United States District Court, District of Minnesota, naturalized the new citizens.