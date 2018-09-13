Pet Connection: Meet Bob

Bob is a 15-year-old macaw who needs a seasoned bird owner
Adam Ladwig,

 

Bob the macaw joins us from our friends at C.A.A.R.E.

Bob is a 15-year-old Harlequin Macaw. He’s a cross between a blue and gold winged and green winged macaw.

Macaw’s like him can live up to 80 years.

He’s very loving, but needs a lot of attention.

He can also be quite loud and needs to live in a house.

He loves to tear apart toys and take showers with his owner.

If you have room in your home and heart for Bob, you can check him and other birds out at caare.net.

Categories: Morning – Pet Connection
Tags: ,

Related Post

Pet Connection: Meet Iris
Week In Review: May 1-5
Pet Connection: Meet Ragu
Pet Connection: Meet Jada

You Might Like

Hundreds of Kids Help to "Reforest the Red"

FARGO, N.D. -- The River Keepers bring hundreds of people together to reforest patches along the Red River. In fact, they found just the right rhythm while planting 4,500 trees and shrubs to areas along the Red…

Block 9 Project Breaks Ground in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- The Block 9 Project, which will be a landmark building in downtown Fargo come 2020, broke ground. The $117 million project will include a building, plaza, and parking garage. It will…