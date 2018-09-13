Pet Connection: Meet Bob

Bob is a 15-year-old macaw who needs a seasoned bird owner

Bob the macaw joins us from our friends at C.A.A.R.E.

Bob is a 15-year-old Harlequin Macaw. He’s a cross between a blue and gold winged and green winged macaw.

Macaw’s like him can live up to 80 years.

He’s very loving, but needs a lot of attention.

He can also be quite loud and needs to live in a house.

He loves to tear apart toys and take showers with his owner.

If you have room in your home and heart for Bob, you can check him and other birds out at caare.net.