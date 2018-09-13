Poll: U.S. Senate Race In North Dakota In Virtual Tie

TJ Nelson,
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D) & Rep. Kevin Cramer (R)

Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer and Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp are in a virtual tie in the North Dakota U.S. Senate race.

A new poll shows Cramer leading Heitkamp among likely voters by 48% to 44%.

The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 points.

The poll was conducted for Fox News by Anderson Robbins Research and Shaw & Co. Research.

701 people were questioned. Health care is the top issue for voters, followed by the economy.

Republican Kelly Armstrong is ahead of Democrat Mac Schneider in the U.S. House race by 48% to 34%.

