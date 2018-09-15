True Freshman QB Trey Lance Rushes for 44-Yard TD in Debut

Lance is expected to redshirt this season

FARGO, N.D. — By the fourth quarter of their game against North Alabama, North Dakota State had the game pretty well wrapped up.

That motivated Bison head coach Chris Klieman to put in true freshman quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance only threw the ball once in his collegiate debut, but it was completed for 12 yards.

The real splash he made came with his feet.

On two carries, Lance rushed for 54 yards, 44 of them came on a touchdown run to put the Bison up 38-0. NDSU went on to win 38-7.