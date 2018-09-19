Fighting Hawks Climb in FCS Poll After Stout Defense Stifles SHSU

UND did not give up a score in the fourth quarter against the Bearkats

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fighting Hawks sky rocketed in the Stats FCS top 25 poll after topping then No. 5 Sam Houston State last Saturday. UND football sits at 22nd in the poll, while the Bearkats dropped to 11th.

The team credits a lot of Saturday’s success to their stout defense. UND did not give up a score in the fourth quarter. The biggest key, though, was execution.

“That man coach Schmidt he has some weird play calls,” quarterback Nate Ketteringham joked. “We see it in practice. His blitz schemes are crazy. I look at them and I’m just like ‘wow,’ and then the defense just executed them perfectly, so it was all around a good group effort by the defense. I’m happy for those guys. I love those guys.”

Defensive back Evan Holm says an additional key was forcing field goals rather than touchdowns.

“We made a lot of key stops, especially when they had some good field position,” Holm said. “We forced some field goals that were key especially in the second half. It was just kind of the mentality that we can’t let them score more than a field goal.”

The Fighting Hawks host Idaho State in the Homecoming and Potato Bowl game on Saturday.