Timberwolves Guard Jimmy Butler Requests Trade

Butler's preferred destinations include the Brooklyn Nets, the LA Clippers and the New York Knicks

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler is requesting a trade from the franchise, according to sources.

Butler wants to join a program that will sign him to a five-year, maximum contract. His top three preferred destinations include the Brooklyn Nets, the LA Clippers and the New York Knicks.

Sources also say Butler denies that center Karl-Anthony Towns plays a role in the trade request, despite reports in months prior indicating the duo don’t get along.

Wolves president and head coach Tom Thibodeau say they have no interest in trading Butler.