New Homecoming Court at NDSU Caps off a Magical Night for Students

Most performances dabbled with a Harry Potter theme

FARGO, N.D. — There’s a new Homecoming King and Queen at NDSU.

Preston Anderson and Alexis Braaten take home the top prize this year after getting the most votes from the student body.

Anderson is a senior General Agriculture major with a minor in Soil Science.

Bratten is a senior majoring in Biological Sciences.

Before the coronation, several groups across campus completed skits and performances.

Proceeds from the Harry Potter–themed show benefit Global Youth United of the F–M Area.

“It’s special to me because we’re all a family here at NDSU, we all kind of have the same values, same goals, we just want to succeed. It’s a time where NDSU students can kind of get back together the alumni and also the community that has supported NDSU so much,” said Karli Seculz, the Vice President of Campus Attractions at NDSU.

Homecoming Week continues tomorrow with the parade in Downtown Fargo as well as a Volleyball game between NDSU and South Dakota at seven.