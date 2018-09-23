Homicide Investigation Begins After Body Is Found Buried In Pelican Rapids

A person came to the sheriff's office to report an "incident" that occurred at his home

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

Around 3:00 p.m. Friday, a person came to the sheriff’s office to report an “incident” that occurred at his home near Pelican Rapids.

The sheriff’s office says the man reported that there was a dead person at that location.

Authorities responded to the scene and found the body of a 28-year-old man buried on the property.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting in the investigation.

No further details have been released.