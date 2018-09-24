The Long Wait For Medical Marijuana Could End Soon In Fargo And Bismarck

EAGAN, Minn. (KMSP) - The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed defensive end Everson Griffen was not at Sunday's game for personal reasons. "We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard," said Vikings General Manager…
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (KMSP) - An officer at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights died from a medical emergency after he responded to help another officer who was assaulted by an inmate, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Oak Park Heights Officer Joseph…